JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) & Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Critical Analysis

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for JBG SMITH Properties and Sino Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.05%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Sino Land.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -140.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -12.49% -2.56% -1.30% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Sino Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $634.36 million 5.29 -$79.26 million ($0.64) -41.19 Sino Land $316.08 million 32.01 $1.24 billion N/A N/A

Sino Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties.

Summary

JBG SMITH Properties beats Sino Land on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

Sino Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2021, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.8 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

