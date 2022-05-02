Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visteon in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $104.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 277,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

