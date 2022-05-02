Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 185.07%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

