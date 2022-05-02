Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($64.52) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($65.55) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.75 ($67.47).
Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.05 ($64.57) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €48.67 ($52.33) and a one year high of €68.72 ($73.89). The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.35.
HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.
Featured Articles
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.