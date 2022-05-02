Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $104.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

