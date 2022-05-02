Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SSP Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

