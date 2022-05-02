Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

NYSE USNA opened at $76.66 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

