Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PureTech Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.00). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($6.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.00) EPS.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRTC. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $59.92.

PureTech Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.