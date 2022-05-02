Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.59.

Shares of AJG opened at $168.49 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.71 and a 200-day moving average of $164.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.