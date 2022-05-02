Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of IART stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,107,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $156,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after buying an additional 57,231 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

