Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CureVac’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CureVac in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CureVac from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. CureVac has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $125.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CureVac by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CureVac by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in CureVac by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 82.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

