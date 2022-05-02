Jefferies Financial Group Comments on STMicroelectronics’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for STMicroelectronics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of STM stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 39.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

