Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spotify Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $101.65 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $95.22 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.06. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.17 and a beta of 1.67.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
