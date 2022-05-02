Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Spotify Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $101.65 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $95.22 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.06. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.17 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

