Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.88.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $157.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.42. Repligen has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Repligen by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

