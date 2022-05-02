Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Euronav in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

EURN stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Euronav has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Euronav by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Euronav during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

