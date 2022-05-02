Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.57 ($76.95).

ETR:BAS opened at €50.41 ($54.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.29. Basf has a 12 month low of €47.23 ($50.78) and a 12 month high of €71.05 ($76.40).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

