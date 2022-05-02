Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.
About Oriental Land (Get Rating)
Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
