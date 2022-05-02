Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

ASC opened at $6.23 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $206.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 514,818 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

