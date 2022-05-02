Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GasLog Partners LP’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GasLog Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.73.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 64,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

