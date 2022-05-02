Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Oshkosh Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

OSK opened at $92.44 on Monday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average is $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,742,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 457.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after buying an additional 372,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 914.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 259,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.