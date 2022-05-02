JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JELD stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. 32,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,226. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JELD-WEN by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 273,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 247.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after acquiring an additional 74,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

