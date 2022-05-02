JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

JBLU stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,490,000 after acquiring an additional 559,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after acquiring an additional 824,410 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,382,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,129,000 after acquiring an additional 201,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after acquiring an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

