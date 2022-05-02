JFrog (FROG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect JFrog to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FROG stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $50.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JFrog by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.
About JFrog (Get Rating)
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.