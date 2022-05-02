JFrog (FROG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect JFrog to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $50.52.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JFrog by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

