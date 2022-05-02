John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

JBT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $117.89 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 272.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.