John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JBT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of JBT opened at $117.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

