John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in April

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

HTY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,066. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.56.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.