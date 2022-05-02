Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

