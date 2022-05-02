Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $149.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. The stock has a market cap of $776.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

