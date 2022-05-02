Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $218.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

