Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle, popularly known as JLL, have outperformed the industry in the past year. Strength in the Leasing and Capital markets as well as valuation increases in its strategic technological investments are expected to keep supporting the company's financials. Its wide range of products and services and a spate of strategic investment activities to capitalize on market consolidations augur well for long-term growth. Its superior operating platform and market share expansion are likely to help achieve strong growth and generate decent cash flows. However, stiff competition from major regional and local industry players is a major concern. Also, the rising geopolitical tension makes us apprehensive. The recent earnings estimate revision trend for 2022 indicates an unfavorable outlook for the company, with estimates moving south.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.20.

Shares of JLL traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.12 and a 200 day moving average of $247.00. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

