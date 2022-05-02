Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

