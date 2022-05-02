Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, May 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Jupiter Mines (Get Rating)
Read More
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.