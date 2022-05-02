Kaleyra (KLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Kaleyra has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. On average, analysts expect Kaleyra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

In related news, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 22,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $153,125.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,061 shares of company stock valued at $904,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaleyra stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Kaleyra worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

