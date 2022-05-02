Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in April

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 358.0 days.
KMBIF stock remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Monday. Kambi Group has a one year low of 15.10 and a one year high of 52.13.
Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded Kambi Group to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.
