Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in April

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,154,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 921.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 383,056 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,147,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 177,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,824,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 166,032 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMF traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $9.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

