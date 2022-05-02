Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Update

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PPRUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($870.97) to €785.00 ($844.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 136,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. Kering has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.7378 dividend. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

