KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPOT. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.31.

NYSE SPOT opened at $101.65 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $95.22 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average of $197.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -143.17 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

