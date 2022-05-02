KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $11.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.75.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $280.12 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $245.56 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.07 and its 200 day moving average is $319.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

