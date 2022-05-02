KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearwater Paper in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CLW stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.58 million, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.24. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $63,387.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $28,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 533.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,710,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,387,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

