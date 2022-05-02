KeyCorp Comments on Intel Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.59 on Monday. Intel has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,503,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.