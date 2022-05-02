KeyCorp Comments on Trinity Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRN. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

TRN stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 201,799 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $21,971,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 149,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

