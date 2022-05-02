KeyCorp Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $563.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHTR. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $720.40.
CHTR stock opened at $428.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $415.01 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.
In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
