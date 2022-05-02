KeyCorp Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $563.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $792.00 to $563.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHTR. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $720.40.

CHTR stock opened at $428.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $415.01 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

