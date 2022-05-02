KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Roblox in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Roblox stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

