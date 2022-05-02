KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.37.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $39.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.