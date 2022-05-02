KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.31 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 456,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 86,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

