KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.20.

CCK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $110.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 38.16% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

