KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $10.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.96.

MCD opened at $249.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.37. The firm has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

