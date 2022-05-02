KeyCorp Weighs in on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Loop Capital lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.70.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.