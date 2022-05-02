KeyCorp Weighs in on Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $23.74 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $600.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.