KeyCorp Weighs in on ResMed Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

RMD stock opened at $199.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.15. ResMed has a one year low of $187.09 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total transaction of $1,866,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,365,431. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

